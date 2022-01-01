Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken curry in
Lowell
/
Lowell
/
Chicken Curry
Lowell restaurants that serve chicken curry
FORK Included
176 University Avenue, Lowell
No reviews yet
KETO CHICKEN STIR-FRIED CURRY
$13.95
More about FORK Included
Eggroll Cafe
110 University Ave, Lowell
Avg 4.8
(619 reviews)
Chicken Curry Soup
$6.50
More about Eggroll Cafe
