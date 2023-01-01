Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
Lowell
Lowell
Chicken Fried Rice
Lowell restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
FORK Included
176 University Avenue, Lowell
No reviews yet
Chicken Egg Fried Rice
$9.95
More about FORK Included
Eggroll Cafe - Lowell
110 University Ave, Lowell
Avg 4.8
(619 reviews)
Chicken Fried Rice
$11.00
Large Chicken Fried Rice Tray
$110.00
Feeds 8 to 10
More about Eggroll Cafe - Lowell
