Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Lowell
/
Lowell
/
Chili
Lowell restaurants that serve chili
FORK Included
176 University Avenue, Lowell
No reviews yet
**NEW** SWEET CHILI
More about FORK Included
Nexdine - Cross Point Towers
900 Chelmsford Street, Lowell
No reviews yet
CHILI DOGS
$8.99
Two All beef grilled franks covered in house made chili & shredded cheddar cheese
More about Nexdine - Cross Point Towers
Browse other tasty dishes in Lowell
French Fries
Fried Rice
Veggie Burgers
Popcorn Chicken
Thai Tea
Chicken Salad
Chicken Soup
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Lowell to explore
Andover
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Dracut
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Chelmsford
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Billerica
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Westford
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
North Billerica
No reviews yet
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(854 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(270 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston