Curry in Lowell

Lowell restaurants
Lowell restaurants that serve curry

FORK Included

176 University Avenue, Lowell

KATSU CURRY$12.95
PENANG CURRY$12.95
KETO CHICKEN STIR-FRIED CURRY$13.95
Eggroll Cafe

110 University Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.8 (619 reviews)
Thai Green Curry$14.00
The Thai Green Curry Chicken has a sweet coconut flavor to it. It's cooked with Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, peppers and onions. It has a mild and smooth green curry spice to it!
Japanese Curry Fries$7.50
One of our Food truck favorites - Crispy Fries with Japanese-style Curry gravy on top like a Poutine, and topped with Mayo, Scallions and Furikake seasoning
Chicken Curry Soup$6.50
