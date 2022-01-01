Curry in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve curry
More about FORK Included
FORK Included
176 University Avenue, Lowell
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.95
|PENANG CURRY
|$12.95
|KETO CHICKEN STIR-FRIED CURRY
|$13.95
More about Eggroll Cafe
Eggroll Cafe
110 University Ave, Lowell
|Thai Green Curry
|$14.00
The Thai Green Curry Chicken has a sweet coconut flavor to it. It's cooked with Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, peppers and onions. It has a mild and smooth green curry spice to it!
|Japanese Curry Fries
|$7.50
One of our Food truck favorites - Crispy Fries with Japanese-style Curry gravy on top like a Poutine, and topped with Mayo, Scallions and Furikake seasoning
|Chicken Curry Soup
|$6.50