Curry chicken in Lowell

Lowell restaurants
Lowell restaurants that serve curry chicken

FORK Included image

 

FORK Included

176 University Avenue, Lowell

KETO CHICKEN STIR-FRIED CURRY$13.95
Eggroll Cafe image

 

Eggroll Cafe

110 University Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.8 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Soup$6.50
