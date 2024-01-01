Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Lowell
/
Lowell
/
Edamame
Lowell restaurants that serve edamame
Blue Taleh
15 Kearney Square, Lowell
No reviews yet
Edamame
$8.95
Steamed green soybeans, lightly salted
More about Blue Taleh
Eggroll Cafe - Lowell
110 University Ave, Lowell
Avg 4.8
(619 reviews)
Sweet Chilli Edamame
$6.00
Sea Salt Edamame
$6.00
More about Eggroll Cafe - Lowell
