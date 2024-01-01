Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Lowell

Go
Lowell restaurants
Toast

Lowell restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Blue Taleh

15 Kearney Square, Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$8.95
Steamed green soybeans, lightly salted
More about Blue Taleh
Eggroll Cafe image

 

Eggroll Cafe - Lowell

110 University Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.8 (619 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chilli Edamame$6.00
Sea Salt Edamame$6.00
More about Eggroll Cafe - Lowell

Browse other tasty dishes in Lowell

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chai Lattes

Muffins

Chicken Tenders

Steak Subs

Mozzarella Sticks

Thai Tea

Map

More near Lowell to explore

Andover

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Billerica

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston