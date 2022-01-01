Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried rice in
Lowell
/
Lowell
/
Fried Rice
Lowell restaurants that serve fried rice
FORK Included
176 University Avenue, Lowell
No reviews yet
Fried Rice small tray
$45.00
Eggroll Cafe - Lowell
110 University Ave, Lowell
Avg 4.8
(619 reviews)
Chicken Fried Rice
$10.00
