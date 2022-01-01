Katsu in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve katsu
FORK Included
176 University Avenue, Lowell
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.95
|KETO KATSU CHICKEN
|$13.95
Eggroll Cafe
110 University Ave, Lowell
|Chicken Katsu
|$15.00
Chicken Katsu is a traditional and very popular Japanese dish also known as Tonkatsu. We will take two piece of chicken breast, bread it with Japanese Panko bread crumbs and fry them to a crisp. Then it gets served with a homemade Katsu sauce that adds a tangy kick to these crispy chicken cutlets!