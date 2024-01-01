Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Lowell

Lowell restaurants
Lowell restaurants that serve maki

Blue Taleh

15 Kearney Square, Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Maki$9.00
Crabstick, cucumber, avocado
Mango Cucumber Maki$8.25
More about Blue Taleh
Jade Lowell Restaurant

165 THORNDIKE STREET, Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Maki$9.50
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
More about Jade Lowell Restaurant

