Popcorn chicken in
Lowell
/
Lowell
/
Popcorn Chicken
Lowell restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
FORK Included
176 University Avenue, Lowell
No reviews yet
small POPCORN CHICKEN meal
$7.95
POPCORN CHICKEN BITES
POPCORN CHICKEN MEAL
$13.50
More about FORK Included
FRENCH FRIES
Fuse Bistro Lowell
45 Palmer Street, Lowell
Avg 4.1
(720 reviews)
Popcorn Chicken
$13.00
More about Fuse Bistro Lowell
