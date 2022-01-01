Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Lowell
/
Lowell
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Lowell restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Suppa's Pizza & Subs
94 University Ave, Lowell
Avg 4.1
(249 reviews)
Lg Sweet Potato Fries
$9.00
Sm Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
More about Suppa's Pizza & Subs
FRENCH FRIES
Fuse Bistro
45 Palmer Street, Lowell
Avg 4.1
(720 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
More about Fuse Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Lowell
Grilled Chicken
Curry Chicken
Coleslaw
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
More near Lowell to explore
Andover
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Dracut
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Billerica
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Chelmsford
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Westford
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
North Billerica
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(495 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston