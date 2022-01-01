Tacos in Lowell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FORK Included image

 

FORK Included

176 University Avenue, Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO
More about FORK Included
Suppa's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Suppa's Pizza & Subs

94 University Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.1 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Taco Pizza Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of Sour Cream.
Sm Taco Pizza Pizza$12.99
Mozarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato and a side of Sour Cream.
More about Suppa's Pizza & Subs
Achoite BBQ chicken Tacos (2 Tacos) image

 

Craft Food Halls

900 Chelmsford St, Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Achoite BBQ chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)$8.95
White Corn Tortilla / BBQ Chicken / Mango Salsa / Valentina sauce / Fried Onions / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro
Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)$8.95
White Corn Tortilla/ Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa/ Garlic Chili Aioli/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Tumeric Cauliflower Tacos (GF)$8.95
Torched To Order Gluten Free Corn Tortilla / Probiotic Rich Black Garlic / Kale and Red Cabbage / Fresh Mango Salsa / Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried In Avocado Oil With Our Bio-Dynamic Golden Milk Aioli / Rich In Adaptogens and Ayurvedic Herbs / Sriracha Sauce / Hemp Hearts / Micro Cilantro
More about Craft Food Halls

