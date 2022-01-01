Tacos in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve tacos
More about Suppa's Pizza & Subs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Suppa's Pizza & Subs
94 University Ave, Lowell
|Lg Taco Pizza Pizza
|$17.99
Mozzarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of Sour Cream.
|Sm Taco Pizza Pizza
|$12.99
Mozarella, Hamburg, Salsa, and Nacho Chips, topped with Lettuce and Tomato and a side of Sour Cream.
More about Craft Food Halls
Craft Food Halls
900 Chelmsford St, Lowell
|Achoite BBQ chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)
|$8.95
White Corn Tortilla / BBQ Chicken / Mango Salsa / Valentina sauce / Fried Onions / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro
|Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)
|$8.95
White Corn Tortilla/ Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa/ Garlic Chili Aioli/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
|Tumeric Cauliflower Tacos (GF)
|$8.95
Torched To Order Gluten Free Corn Tortilla / Probiotic Rich Black Garlic / Kale and Red Cabbage / Fresh Mango Salsa / Moon Milk Infused Cauliflower Flash Fried In Avocado Oil With Our Bio-Dynamic Golden Milk Aioli / Rich In Adaptogens and Ayurvedic Herbs / Sriracha Sauce / Hemp Hearts / Micro Cilantro