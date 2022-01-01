Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lowell

Lowell restaurants
Lowell restaurants that serve brisket

Main Street BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL

Main Street BBQ

210 E Main Street, Lowell

Avg 4.6 (659 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket$28.99
Our beef brisket is slow smoked over oak and cherry for approximately 12 hours.
Brisket French Dip$13.99
Served on a sub roll with sauteed mushrooms and onion, swiss cheese and horseradish cream sauce, au jus on the side.
Brisket Reuben$13.99
Served on rye with a mixture of sauerkraut and coleslaw topped with Swiss and thousand island dressing.
More about Main Street BBQ
Flat River Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Flat River Grill

201 E. Main St., Lowell

Avg 4 (124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey & Black Pepper Beef Brisket$24.00
slow roasted beef brisket, honey, black peppercorns, roasted red potatoes, shallot wilted swiss chard, grape tomatoes, dijon-dill aioli (gf)
More about Flat River Grill

