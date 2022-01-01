Burritos in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve burritos
Ripple
123 W Main St., Lowell
|Carb Coast Burrito
|$12.75
Ground Beef, Avocado, French Fries, House Salsa, Colby Jack, Cilantro and Onion in a Grilled Flour Tortilla
BBQ • GRILL
Main Street BBQ
210 E Main Street, Lowell
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
Our delicious smoked chicken with red beans and rice, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and spinach with white sauce and mac n cheese.
|Pork Burrito
|$10.99
Our slow smoked pork butt with red beans and rice, mango habanero bbq sauce, chopped pineapple and white onion with mac n cheese.