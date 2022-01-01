Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lowell

Lowell restaurants
Lowell restaurants that serve burritos

Ripple

123 W Main St., Lowell

No reviews yet
Carb Coast Burrito$12.75
Ground Beef, Avocado, French Fries, House Salsa, Colby Jack, Cilantro and Onion in a Grilled Flour Tortilla
More about Ripple
Main Street BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL

Main Street BBQ

210 E Main Street, Lowell

Avg 4.6 (659 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$10.99
Our delicious smoked chicken with red beans and rice, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and spinach with white sauce and mac n cheese.
Pork Burrito$10.99
Our slow smoked pork butt with red beans and rice, mango habanero bbq sauce, chopped pineapple and white onion with mac n cheese.
More about Main Street BBQ

