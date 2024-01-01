Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken salad in
Lowellville
/
Lowellville
/
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lowellville restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
The Finish Line
6735 Center Rd, Lowellville
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$7.50
More about The Finish Line
The Red Devil Bistro Inside the CLWCC
436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd., Lowellville
No reviews yet
Mediterranean Salad w/ Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, & Balsamic Dressing
$6.50
More about The Red Devil Bistro Inside the CLWCC
