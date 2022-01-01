Go
Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave

Popular Items

Fries$7.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy ranch; on toasted brioche bun
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, mustard croutons, caesar dressing.
Baked Mac&Cheese$8.00
Classic Pepperoni & Mushroom$16.00
thick-sliced pepperoni rounds, roasted crimini mushrooms, fresh oregano, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, grated romano cheese
Roasted Chioggia & Red Beet Salad$14.00
served over baby arugula dressed with a blood orange vinaigrette, finished with goat cheese and tossed pine nuts (*contains nuts)
Pan-Seared Salmon$26.00
cajun-blackened and served over a sticky and garlicky black bean cornbread and mustard green pan salad
LMT Wings$14.00
served with our house ranch
LMT Burger$15.00
american cheese, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion; on seeded brioche
Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza$13.00
fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, sliced hothouse tomatoes, garlic oil, basil
Location

2269 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
