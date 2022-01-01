Go
The Garden offers a thoughtful draft and bottled beer selection with a focus on Colorado and handcrafted brews. The Lowry Beer Garden also serves up your favorite casual fare with locally-made gourmet brats & sausages, freshly-baked pretzels, house-ground burgers, hand-cut fries and chef-created salads.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7577 E Academy Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1190 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
Cheese Curds$9.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, side of marinara
House Salad$5.00
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing
Swt Pot Fries$6.00
Fried Pickles$7.00
French Fries$4.50
Standard$9.50
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Coloradan$9.50
Pepperjack, roasted Poblano, chipotle aioli
Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7577 E Academy Blvd

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
