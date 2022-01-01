Go
Toast

Lowry Parcade

We are Tampa's original arcade bar. Our passion for classic arcades and pinball machines is only surpassed by our love of craft beer. We strive to provide a fun, comfortable environment for all to enjoy, whether you are a gamer or non-gamer alike. We have 25 taps of rotating craft beer, a huge bottles and cans selection, and over 40 retro arcade and pinball machines.

1213 W. Waters Ave.

No reviews yet

Location

1213 W. Waters Ave.

Tampa FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Naked Farmer

No reviews yet

Seasonal American food sourced from farms close to home.

Iavarone's Italian Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Steakhouse with a Italian Flair!

The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pink Pussycat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston