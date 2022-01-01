Lowry Parcade
We are Tampa's original arcade bar. Our passion for classic arcades and pinball machines is only surpassed by our love of craft beer. We strive to provide a fun, comfortable environment for all to enjoy, whether you are a gamer or non-gamer alike. We have 25 taps of rotating craft beer, a huge bottles and cans selection, and over 40 retro arcade and pinball machines.
1213 W. Waters Ave.
Location
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
