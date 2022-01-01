Go
Lox Stock & Bagels

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

1393 Blue Hills Avenue • $$

Avg 3.9 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese$3.39
Half Dozen$8.25
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 6 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese$3.09
Plain Cream Cheese$4.29
Hot Coffee$1.79
Egg Sandwich$3.09
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.69
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato
Baker's Dozen$13.20
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 13 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Turkey Sandwich$7.69
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato
Iced Coffee
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1393 Blue Hills Avenue

Bloomfield CT

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
