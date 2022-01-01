Go
Lox Stock & Bagels

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS

332 North Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Coffee$1.79
Bagel$1.40
Just single bagels...order 1/2 and baker's dozens under designated buttons to receive quantity discount!
Baker's Dozen$13.20
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 13 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Plain Cream Cheese$4.29
Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese$3.39
Half Dozen$8.25
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 6 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Iced Coffee
Bagel with Butter$2.39
Egg Sandwich$3.09
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese$3.09
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

332 North Main St

West Hartford CT

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
