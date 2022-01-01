Loyal Order of the Moose #1760
Come in and enjoy!
700 Eisenhower Dr
Location
700 Eisenhower Dr
Key West FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mr. Z's
Philadelphia style sandwich and pizza eatery, limited seating and delivery service.
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Lucy's Retired Surfer's Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!
The Breakfast Club, too
Come on in and enjoy!
Tattoos & Scars Saloon
Come in and enjoy!