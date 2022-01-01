Linden Public House II

Go
Welcome to our Komfort Kitchen. We offer a friendly atmosphere, a smile and good eatin'. We will feature some down home cooking with BBQ, Gumbo, Black Eyed Peas, Sauteed Okra, Baked Mac & Cheese and some special menu items on the weekend. Drop by and see us. Sit and eat a while. Now offering Steak and Seafood

401 E Houston Street

Linden TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
