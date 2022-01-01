Linden Public House II
Welcome to our Komfort Kitchen. We offer a friendly atmosphere, a smile and good eatin'. We will feature some down home cooking with BBQ, Gumbo, Black Eyed Peas, Sauteed Okra, Baked Mac & Cheese and some special menu items on the weekend. Drop by and see us. Sit and eat a while. Now offering Steak and Seafood
401 E Houston Street
Location
401 E Houston Street
Linden TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Atlanta Barista Coffee Bar
Come in and enjoy!
1852 on Austin
Come in and enjoy!
Auntie Skinners
Come in and enjoy!
Haywood House
Come in and enjoy!