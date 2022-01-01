Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele
1 New Bond Street
Location
Worcester MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
