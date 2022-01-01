Go
LR BURGER

202 E Spring Street

Popular Items

B-ATL Salad$6.99
green leaf lettuce, queso fresco, pico
avocado, bacon + choice of dressing
The Southpaw$10.89
Cajun Spiced, Blue Cheese, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Mr. Jones$10.89
Pimento Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Smash Republic$8.49
The perfect starter double stack burger. Build your own burger masterpiece with your choice of toppings. Served on a whole wheat bun.
BBQ Burger$10.99
cheddar, bbq sauce, bacon + fried onion
The Sink$10.99
Egg, Fries, Jalapeno, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Dr. Egon$10.89
Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Pimento Chz Fries$6.89
pico, jalapenos, bacon + pimento cheese
Kids Burger$4.99
Fries$3.29
Monroe GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
