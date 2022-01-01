Go
Toast

Lincoln Square Food Hall

Food Hall : [n]
A feasting collective of culinary experiences.
With an array of dining options to choose from, Lincoln South Food Hall is a fantastic place to make everyone happy. We believe in quality, convenience, and a fun environment to escape from the grind of the day. Our culinary team hand-picked ingredients from the best Pacific Northwest purveyors to create inspired and tasty dishes that are sure to delight all palates. Swing by to enjoy a gourmet meal alongside a refreshing cocktail, local beer, or wine on tap.

500 Bellevue Way NE #242

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco - Carne Asada$3.95
Taco - Pollo$2.95
Chicken Burrito$5.50
Hangry Bowl (3 main)$15.75
When you're really hungry! Select 3 mains
Brawler Burger$9.95
6oz dry-aged patty, taleggio cheese, topped with sour pickles
English Double Burger$13.95
Two, 6 oz dry-aged patties, aged English cheddar, topped with onion and sour pickles
Plenty Bowl (2 main)$13.75
Plenty bowl - select 2 mains
Mack's Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, ghost chili breading mayonnaise, and sour pickles
Chorizo Burrito$5.75
Taco - Al Pastor$3.50
See full menu

Location

500 Bellevue Way NE #242

Bellevue WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston