Lady Sharon's Soul Food Kitchen

Come in and enjoy! Have a soulful day!

1 on the move

Popular Items

Sweet Yams$3.75
Potato Salad$3.75
Sweet Cornbread (2 pieces)$1.75
Sweet Potato Pie (Slice)$3.75
Fried Whiting Sandwich$7.99
Fried Whiting Sandwich comes on either white bread or naked. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.
Collard Greens (with Turkey)$3.75
Green Beans (with Turkey)$3.75
Peach Cobbler (Serves 1)$3.75
Fried Whiting Plate (3-Piece)$13.99
3-Piece Fried Whiting Plate comes with your choice of 2 sides and 1 bread choice. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.
Canned Sodas (Pepsi Products)$1.50
Location

1 on the move

South Chesterfield VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
