LT Above
Come in and enjoy!
390 HACKENSACK AVE
Location
390 HACKENSACK AVE
HACKENSACK NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack
Come in and enjoy!
Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.
Cheers Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Humble Toast
A Sandwich Experience
We opened The Humble Toast in Teaneck, NJ with the mission to provide our guests with traditional Jewish deli favors, with a modern twist. The experience you will have with us will be like no other. Our sandwiches and burgers will take you on a journey you won't soon forget