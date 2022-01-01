LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
390 Hackensack Ave • $$$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
390 Hackensack Ave
Hackensack NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.
LT Above
Come in and enjoy!
Cheers Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Humble Toast
A Sandwich Experience
We opened The Humble Toast in Teaneck, NJ with the mission to provide our guests with traditional Jewish deli favors, with a modern twist. The experience you will have with us will be like no other. Our sandwiches and burgers will take you on a journey you won't soon forget