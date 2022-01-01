Go
LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

390 Hackensack Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.2 (652 reviews)

Popular Items

LT Burger$25.00
7 peppercorns, Raclette cheese, mushrooms caramelized onion, shoestring potatoes, on brioche bun.
Chopped Salad$17.00
asparagus, artichoke, avocado, cucumber, tomato, haricots verts, black olives, hard-boiled egg, oregano dressing (V)
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
Vermont butter (V)
Rock Shrimp$16.00
chili-lime mayo, grapefruit, avocado, sesame
Spicy Tuna$16.00
avocado, kempie-sriracha, puffed rice
Beef Nigiri$18.00
truffle aioli, dashi, grated daikon, wasabi
Caesar Salad$16.00
Salmon$28.00
6 oz piece of salmon cook on a plancha to medium rare unless otherwise specified with a herb crust
Truffle Mac & Cheese$15.00
smoked gouda (V)
Branzino$36.00
A whole 800 gram fish deboned and beheaded with the tail left on grilled
Location

390 Hackensack Ave

Hackensack NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
