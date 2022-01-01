Go
HAMBURGERS

62 Main Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (1458 reviews)

Popular Items

THE STANDARD$15.00
8oz patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.
THIS BURGER DOES NOT HAVE CHEESE ON IT.
LT BACKYARD$17.00
grilled hickory smoked bacon, NY state cheddar, LT sauce
SKINNY FRIES$4.00
thin cut
DIRTY CHICKEN$17.00
gouda, slaw, frizzle onion, bbq mayo
VEGETABLE SALAD$17.00
feta, cherry tomato, cucumber, corn, scallion, red onion, watermelon radish, black olives, oregano, radish, avocado, chives
*dressing comes on the side
CHICKEN FINGERS BOX$18.00
kids soft drink, fruit & special surprise
MINI BURGER BOX$18.00
kids soft drink, fruit & special surprise
ONION RINGS$5.00
battered and fried onions
HERITAGE TURKEY$17.00
yogurt, onion, fresh herbs, avocado, onion bun
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
sweet savory
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

62 Main Street

Sag Harbor NY

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
