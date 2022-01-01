Go
La Tour Cafe

820 W Hind Dr #1291

Honolulu, HI 96821

Popular Items

Kouign Amann Original$3.90
LTC Sprouted Teri Burger$8.99
Impossible patty, Housemade Teri, Plant Based Mayo & American Cheese, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on a Vegan Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte.
LTC Sprouted Smash Burger$8.99
Impossible Patty, “Sprouted” Sauce, Plant Based American Cheese, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, on a Vegan Artisan Bun Served A la Carte.
Falafel Banh Mi$10.99
Falafel, Harissa Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

820 W Hind Dr #1291, Honolulu HI 96821

