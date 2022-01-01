Go
La Tour Cafe image

La Tour Cafe

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

868 Reviews

$$

4450 Kapolei Parkway #530

Kapolei, HI 96707

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$6.49
Cheddar, Havarti and Parmesan, Bechamel, Macaroni, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs.
Wagyu Melt$10.45
Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef, Cheddar, Creamy Hoisin Parmesan Dressing, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.
La Tour Burger$10.99
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Caramelized Onion, Sliced Tomato, Chimichurri, Creamy Dijon, and Havarti on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
Garlic Pommes Frites$5.50
Roasted Garlic, Fried Garlic, Garlic Butter
Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.50
Kouign Amann Original$3.90
Wagyu French Dip with Au Jus$12.65
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, on an Organic Rustic Baguette, with Au Jus Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.
Pommes Frites$4.40
Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing
Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger$10.99
Angus Steak Burger Patty, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeño, Creamy Dijon, and Cheddar on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.
Chicken Pesto Panini$10.99
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Spinach, and House Pesto on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

4450 Kapolei Parkway #530, Kapolei HI 96707

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Mondo Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mad Bene

No reviews yet

From Spaghetti and Meatballs to Chicken Parm, the Red Sauce joint serves classic Italian-American comfort food craved by many on the East Coast.
Driven by the desire to bring that flavor to Hawaii, we sourced the best ingredients and make all our pasta in-house. Why? because you deserve better. No compromises.

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

No reviews yet

Kapolei Location

Hawaii Pot Kapolei

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

La Tour Cafe

orange star4.5 • 868 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston