Go
Toast

Legends Tavern & Grille

Legendary Food

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1391 S Military Trail • $$

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)

Popular Items

8 Traditional Wings$13.99
Lunch Chicken Sandwich$9.99
2oz Ranch$0.50
Shrimp Po Boy$15.99
Lunch 6 Wings$9.99
The Legendary Burger$12.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

1391 S Military Trail

Deerfield Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marco's Top Burgers

No reviews yet

Stop by and enjoy our tasty burgers!

Padano Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Distillery Deerfield

No reviews yet

Upscale Sports Bar and Live Music Venue

Deerfield Casa do Pao Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston