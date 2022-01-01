Go
Legends Tavern & Grille

Legendary Food and Legendary Service

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3128 N Federal Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (318 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Meal$7.99
The Philly$14.99
2oz Ranch$0.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
12 Traditional Wings$18.99
The Legendary Burger$12.99
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3128 N Federal Hwy

Lighthouse Point FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
