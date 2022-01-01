Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
The Flatiron building was constructed in 1897, it is the oldest standing steel-framed "skyscraper" in Atlanta. Come enjoy a cup of coffee at this iconic, triangular structure located at the intersection of Peachtree and Broad Streets. There also an expansive public patio seating, perfect for people watching.
84 Peachtree Street Northwest
Popular Items
Location
84 Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Social Market & Cafe Company
Come in and enjoy!
Cuts Italian
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Max Lager's Wood-Fired Grill & Brewery
Come in and enjoy!