Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

The Flatiron building was constructed in 1897, it is the oldest standing steel-framed "skyscraper" in Atlanta. Come enjoy a cup of coffee at this iconic, triangular structure located at the intersection of Peachtree and Broad Streets. There also an expansive public patio seating, perfect for people watching.

84 Peachtree Street Northwest

Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
84 Peachtree Street Northwest

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
