Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
The LTH Coffee and Social cafe is unique in that it also serves as a music venue with a large stadium seating and expansive outdoor patio for your enjoyment. Along with the 100% Arabica coffee from Rwanda, we serve 12 taps of local craft beer and features music artists every Wednesday.
6330 Halcyon Way
Location
Alpharetta GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
