Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

The LTH Coffee and Social cafe is unique in that it also serves as a music venue with a large stadium seating and expansive outdoor patio for your enjoyment. Along with the 100% Arabica coffee from Rwanda, we serve 12 taps of local craft beer and features music artists every Wednesday.

6330 Halcyon Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Macchiato$4.00
A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.
Sweet Matcha Latte$6.00
Caramanilla Latte$5.50
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Rwandan Chill$7.00
Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
Espresso$4.00
A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.
Cold Brew$5.50
Slowed brewed over 12 hours.
Cinna-Honey Latte$5.50
Wildberry Honey Latte$6.00
Location

Alpharetta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
