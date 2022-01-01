Go
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101

Popular Items

Mocha Latte$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Cold Brew$5.50
Slowed brewed over 12 hours.
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
16oz Drip Coffee$4.50
Blueberry$4.50
Cappuccino$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
12oz Drip Coffee$3.50
Breakfast Biscuit$4.50
Caramanilla Latte$5.50
Location

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

