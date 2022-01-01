Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Walking distance from Ponce City Market, LTH Coffee & Social O4W is proud to be in community with NOVEL properties. Open to the public, the two-story lobby features our integrated cafe and is complete with co-working spaces.
525 N Avenue STE 250
Popular Items
Location
525 N Avenue STE 250
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
RFD Social/12
Come in and enjoy!
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
Currently offering online ordering through our website and Uber Eats. Orders can also be placed for takeout in store. Enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Revery: VR Bar
Come in and enjoy!