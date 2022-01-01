Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

Go
Walking distance from Ponce City Market, LTH Coffee & Social O4W is proud to be in community with NOVEL properties. Open to the public, the two-story lobby features our integrated cafe and is complete with co-working spaces.

525 N Avenue STE 250

Chocolate$2.25
Nitro Cold Brew$6.50
Cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen
Breakfast Biscuit$4.50
Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit.
Cortado$4.50
Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.
Cinna-Honey Latte$5.50
Chocolate Banana Swirled Cake$4.50
We used ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate to give this must-have delight its balanced flavor. Chocolate/chocolate chip cake batter and banana cake batter combine – without artificial colors, flavors preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup – to create an instant favorite.
Beef & Cilantro$3.00
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Caramanilla Latte$5.50
Cold Brew$5.50
Slowed brewed over 12 hours.
525 N Avenue STE 250

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
