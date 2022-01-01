Go
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

The original coffeehouse nestled up on a quiet hill in Roswell. This location has a beautiful patio and lawn to enjoy sipping coffee with friends and family.

BAGELS

352 South Atlanta Street • $

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)

Popular Items

Hazelnut Latte$5.50
Bombo Chill$7.00
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet.
Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
Cinny Sticks$4.50
CinnaHoney Latte$5.50
Manu Latte$5.50
Vanilla and Cinnamon latte
Vanilla Chai Chill$6.00
Chai tea blended with dairy base.
Kouign Amann$5.00
Kouign-Amann are made with sugared, laminated dough baked in muffin tins. Part sticky bun and part sugared croissant, these are delicious!
Caramanilla Latte$5.50
Americano$4.00
Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

352 South Atlanta Street

Roswell GA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
