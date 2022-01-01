Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Deep Ellum
Come in and enjoy!
2900 Canton Street
Popular Items
Location
2900 Canton Street
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Nines
Come in and enjoy!
Armoury DE
Come in and enjoy!
Las Almas Rotas
Las Almas Rotas is a mezcaleria, a shrine to the spirits of Mexico, serving cocktails, neat pours and flights. We have a Mexican food-focused kitchen program, serving such favorites as tacos, quesadillas and tortas.
Westlake Brewing Company
Craft Brewery & Taproom!