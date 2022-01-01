Go
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Deep Ellum

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Deep Ellum

Come in and enjoy!

2900 Canton Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chai Latte$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
16oz Drip Coffee$4.50
Caramanilla Latte$5.50
Spinach Feta Puff Pasty$6.50
Lemon Blueberry$3.00
12oz Drip Coffee$3.50
Chicken Biscuit$3.50
Raspberry Mocha Latte$6.00
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
See full menu

Location

2900 Canton Street

Dallas TX

Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Nines

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Armoury DE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Las Almas Rotas

No reviews yet

Las Almas Rotas is a mezcaleria, a shrine to the spirits of Mexico, serving cocktails, neat pours and flights. We have a Mexican food-focused kitchen program, serving such favorites as tacos, quesadillas and tortas.

Westlake Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Craft Brewery & Taproom!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston