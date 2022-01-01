Go
Toast

Lua Brewing

Now taking online orders for drive up pick up. Thank you for your support!

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa • $$

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)

Popular Items

Tiny Beam of Light (4-Pack)$16.20
All-Citra Pale Ale (5.7%)
Dank aromas of nectarine, melon, & passionfruit. Meant to be consumed in multiples.
TO-GO Ego Death$7.05
DDH Triple IPA with Citra, Citra Cryo, Strata, Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic, Idaho 7, & Columbus (10.2%)
Spring Beer Dinner Ticket$150.00
One ticket gets you six courses + curated beer pairings + all you can drink dranks + tip included + good times.
Halibut & Chips$19.00
Loud As Hope beer-battered halibut, fries, remoulade, lemon
Lua Smush Burger$15.00
Two smush patties, fried onion, American, Lua sauce, pickles.
*we cannot accommodate temperature requests on smash patties*
(gluten free upon request)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa

Des Moines IA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Strictly Good Eats

No reviews yet

order online and come pick up for a shorter wait time.

Gateway Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Allora Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Des Moines newest downtown restaurant!

Thai Flavors

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our delicious, flavorful, meals made when ordered.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston