Go
Toast

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

At Luann’s all of our items are from scratch and home-made using high quality ingredients for our favorite recipes from our great-grandmas, grandmas, aunts and friends. But like any artisan, we have fun getting creative in the kitchen, too with our daily and seasonal specials!

238 Somers Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$3.75
Choose from any one of our delightful flavor combinations, or keep it classic!
Asian Chicken$12.99
Romaine lettuce, almonds, sesame seeds, green onions, chow mein noodles, mandarin oranges, pineapple, and grilled chicken with oriental dressing served on the side.
Makenna Rae$11.99
Our Cinnamon Raisin Swirl bread with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes and a drizzle of our House Dressing all melted together on the Panini Grille.
New England Farmer$11.99
Roasted beef, cheddar cheese tomatoes, onions, and our maple horseradish mustard all melted together on our Farmer’s Harvest bread.
Southwest Rice Bowl$9.99
Southwest rice, black beans, corn, green onions, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa.
I Yam What I Yam$10.99
A bed of spring greens is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, dried cranberries, spiced pecans with our house dressing served on the side.
Maple Bacon$7.50
Bacon slices, cheddar cheese, egg, and a drizzle of local maple syrup grilled on old fashioned oatmeal bread.
BLTA$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted wecka bread - perfect for a light summer lunch! Served with a side of soup, salad or chips.
Create Your Own Salad$12.50
Choose your own adventure! Build your salad from the bottom up, with your choice of lettuce, toppings and dressing.
Maggie’s Mac N Cheese$7.99
Homemade and delicious!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

238 Somers Rd

Ellington CT

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LuAnn's Drive Thru

No reviews yet

At Luann’s all of our items are from scratch and home-made using high quality ingredients for our favorite recipes from our great-grandmas, grandmas, aunts and friends. But like any artisan, we have fun getting creative in the kitchen, too with our daily and seasonal specials!

DiFiore Ravioli Shop

No reviews yet

We're a family owned and operated Italian Market. We have a wonderful selection of homemade pasta dishes as well as Italian sandwiches.

The Hidden Still

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flavors of Nawab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston