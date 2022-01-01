Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
At Luann’s all of our items are from scratch and home-made using high quality ingredients for our favorite recipes from our great-grandmas, grandmas, aunts and friends. But like any artisan, we have fun getting creative in the kitchen, too with our daily and seasonal specials!
238 Somers Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
238 Somers Rd
Ellington CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
LuAnn's Drive Thru
At Luann’s all of our items are from scratch and home-made using high quality ingredients for our favorite recipes from our great-grandmas, grandmas, aunts and friends. But like any artisan, we have fun getting creative in the kitchen, too with our daily and seasonal specials!
DiFiore Ravioli Shop
We're a family owned and operated Italian Market. We have a wonderful selection of homemade pasta dishes as well as Italian sandwiches.
The Hidden Still
Come in and enjoy!
Flavors of Nawab
Come in and enjoy!