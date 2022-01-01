Go
Toast

LuAnn's Drive Thru

At Luann’s all of our items are from scratch and home-made using high quality ingredients for our favorite recipes from our great-grandmas, grandmas, aunts and friends. But like any artisan, we have fun getting creative in the kitchen, too with our daily and seasonal specials!

140 West Road

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Tea
Vanilla With Chocolate Frosting Cake Pop$2.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
Latte
Cold Brew Coffee
Chicken Fiesta Salad$11.99
Large Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

140 West Road

Ellington CT

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hidden Still

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

At Luann’s all of our items are from scratch and home-made using high quality ingredients for our favorite recipes from our great-grandmas, grandmas, aunts and friends. But like any artisan, we have fun getting creative in the kitchen, too with our daily and seasonal specials!

DiFiore Ravioli Shop

No reviews yet

We're a family owned and operated Italian Market. We have a wonderful selection of homemade pasta dishes as well as Italian sandwiches.

Flavors of Nawab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston