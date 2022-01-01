Lubbock restaurants you'll love

Lubbock restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lubbock

Lubbock's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Lubbock restaurants

La Chaveña image

 

La Chaveña

1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Coke$2.50
355 ML Glass bottle imported from Mexico
Barbacoa Taco$2.00
Tacos come topped with cilantro, onion, and a side of salsa and lime.
Flauta Plate$8.99
4 Flautas served with rice, beans, and a side of salsa and sour cream.
Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood image

 

Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood

7604 Milwaukee Ave, Lubbock

Avg 5 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Princess fish$13.50
B1 Treasure BOIL$23.00
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.50
Beef 'O' Brady's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5510 4th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.4 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Flippers Tavern image

 

Flippers Tavern

1406 Ave Q, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philthy Whizard$12.00
Grilled ribeye from Raider Red Meats, sauteed peppers & onions, & 90 schillings queso
Take Banh Mi$12.00
Flippers' very own coconut green Thai curry brat produced by Hale Meats, topped with pickled veggies, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, house-made basil mayo, and sriracha on a French roll.
Hot Totty$12.00
Our green chile bratwurst topped with tater-tots, house green chile stew, smoked gouda, sour cream, onion crispies, & Flammin’ Hot Cheeto dust
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

4930 South Loop 289 #300, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Something Different Grill image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Something Different Grill

4317 50th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.7 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Classic$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
Cobb Salad$9.49
Fresh Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg, bacon and Monterey jack cheese.
Chicken Fried Steak Spud$9.59
Hand breaded steak fritter, butter, white gravy and cheese.
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

River Smith's Chicken & Catfish

406 Ave Q, Lubbock

Avg 4.1 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Catfish Dinner$9.99
5 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff
Chicken Bit Dinner$9.49
5 hand-breaded tenders, fries, gravy, 2 puffs, coleslaw
Chicken Fried Steak$8.99
hand-breaded cutlet topped with cream gravy, fries, side salad, puff
Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar image

 

Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar

1636 13th Street, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A la Carte Gumbo$4.00
Nashville Hot Chicken$15.00
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Crafthouse Gastropub image

 

Crafthouse Gastropub

3131 34th St, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Fried Broccoli$7.00
vegetarian/gluten free - served w/ side ranch
Twice Fried Fries$3.00
*house ketchup & mayo be purchased for an additional charge*
vegan
Poblano Cheesesteak$10.00
shaved new york strip, roasted poblanos, sauteed onions, mexican cheese blend, garlic ranch
BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken image

 

BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken

7604 Milkwakee Ave, ste 400, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Velvet Taco image

 

Velvet Taco

2401 GLENNA GOODACRE BLVD, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

NOODLES • STEAKS

Chop Chop Rice

3311 82nd, lubbock

Avg 2.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid Chicken$5.49
Sweet Chili
Steak$9.99
Restaurant banner

 

Dario’s Pizza & Calzone

6810 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Twisted Root image

 

Twisted Root

116 W Loop 289, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Burger$5.00
Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately
All American$8.75
Double American cheese, crispy bacon
Freshman 15$10.50
Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon
Good Line Beer Co. image

 

Good Line Beer Co.

2611 Boston Ave, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Coffee Shop image

 

The Coffee Shop

1204 Broadway Street #105, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tommy’s Famous Burgers image

 

Tommy’s Famous Burgers

117 University Ave, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Chop Chop Rice

5707 4th st suite 1, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet and Sour Packet
Soy Sauce
(2)Egg Rolls$2.99
Restaurant banner

 

Chop Chop Rice

7320 Milwaukee Ave #100, lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chili Paste
Sweet and Sour Packet
Orange Chicken$9.99
Restaurant banner

 

The Funky Door - Lubbock

6801 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Provision

6303 82nd Street, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

THE SILVER BULLET Smokehouse and Tavern

5412 Slide Road #100, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Crickets Grill & Draft House

2412 Broadway St, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Co-op

4637 50th St, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

ASADA Mexican Grill

10609 Slide Rd Suite #500, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lubbock

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chili

Egg Rolls

Wontons

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

