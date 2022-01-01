Lubbock restaurants you'll love
Lubbock's top cuisines
Must-try Lubbock restaurants
La Chaveña
1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.50
355 ML Glass bottle imported from Mexico
|Barbacoa Taco
|$2.00
Tacos come topped with cilantro, onion, and a side of salsa and lime.
|Flauta Plate
|$8.99
4 Flautas served with rice, beans, and a side of salsa and sour cream.
Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
7604 Milwaukee Ave, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Princess fish
|$13.50
|B1 Treasure BOIL
|$23.00
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.50
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5510 4th Street, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Flippers Tavern
1406 Ave Q, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Philthy Whizard
|$12.00
Grilled ribeye from Raider Red Meats, sauteed peppers & onions, & 90 schillings queso
|Take Banh Mi
|$12.00
Flippers' very own coconut green Thai curry brat produced by Hale Meats, topped with pickled veggies, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, house-made basil mayo, and sriracha on a French roll.
|Hot Totty
|$12.00
Our green chile bratwurst topped with tater-tots, house green chile stew, smoked gouda, sour cream, onion crispies, & Flammin’ Hot Cheeto dust
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
4930 South Loop 289 #300, Lubbock
|Popular items
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Something Different Grill
4317 50th Street, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Classic
|$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
|Cobb Salad
|$9.49
Fresh Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg, bacon and Monterey jack cheese.
|Chicken Fried Steak Spud
|$9.59
Hand breaded steak fritter, butter, white gravy and cheese.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
406 Ave Q, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Regular Catfish Dinner
|$9.99
5 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff
|Chicken Bit Dinner
|$9.49
5 hand-breaded tenders, fries, gravy, 2 puffs, coleslaw
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$8.99
hand-breaded cutlet topped with cream gravy, fries, side salad, puff
Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar
1636 13th Street, Lubbock
|Popular items
|A la Carte Gumbo
|$4.00
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$15.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Crafthouse Gastropub
3131 34th St, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Broccoli
|$7.00
vegetarian/gluten free - served w/ side ranch
|Twice Fried Fries
|$3.00
*house ketchup & mayo be purchased for an additional charge*
vegan
|Poblano Cheesesteak
|$10.00
shaved new york strip, roasted poblanos, sauteed onions, mexican cheese blend, garlic ranch
BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken
7604 Milkwakee Ave, ste 400, Lubbock
NOODLES • STEAKS
Chop Chop Rice
3311 82nd, lubbock
|Popular items
|Kid Chicken
|$5.49
|Sweet Chili
|Steak
|$9.99
Twisted Root
116 W Loop 289, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Kids Burger
|$5.00
Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately
|All American
|$8.75
Double American cheese, crispy bacon
|Freshman 15
|$10.50
Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon
Good Line Beer Co.
2611 Boston Ave, Lubbock
The Coffee Shop
1204 Broadway Street #105, Lubbock
Tommy’s Famous Burgers
117 University Ave, Lubbock
Chop Chop Rice
5707 4th st suite 1, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Sweet and Sour Packet
|Soy Sauce
|(2)Egg Rolls
|$2.99
Chop Chop Rice
7320 Milwaukee Ave #100, lubbock
|Popular items
|Spicy Chili Paste
|Sweet and Sour Packet
|Orange Chicken
|$9.99
The Funky Door - Lubbock
6801 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock
Provision
6303 82nd Street, Lubbock
THE SILVER BULLET Smokehouse and Tavern
5412 Slide Road #100, Lubbock
Crickets Grill & Draft House
2412 Broadway St, Lubbock
The Co-op
4637 50th St, Lubbock
ASADA Mexican Grill
10609 Slide Rd Suite #500, Lubbock