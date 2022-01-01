Lubbock American restaurants you'll love

Go
Lubbock restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lubbock

Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood image

 

Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood

7604 Milwaukee Ave, Lubbock

Avg 5 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.50
Smothered Beef Patties$12.00
Chicken Fried Steak$14.50
More about Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
Beef 'O' Brady's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5510 4th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.4 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Flippers Tavern image

 

Flippers Tavern

1406 Ave Q, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philthy Whizard$12.00
Grilled ribeye from Raider Red Meats, sauteed peppers & onions, & 90 schillings queso
Take Banh Mi$12.00
Flippers' very own coconut green Thai curry brat produced by Hale Meats, topped with pickled veggies, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, house-made basil mayo, and sriracha on a French roll.
Hot Totty$12.00
Our green chile bratwurst topped with tater-tots, house green chile stew, smoked gouda, sour cream, onion crispies, & Flammin’ Hot Cheeto dust
More about Flippers Tavern
Something Different Grill image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Something Different Grill

4317 50th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.7 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$9.49
Fresh Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg, bacon and Monterey jack cheese.
Create Your Own Classic$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
Chicken Fried Steak Spud$9.59
Hand breaded steak fritter, butter, white gravy and cheese.
More about Something Different Grill
Crafthouse Gastropub image

 

Crafthouse Gastropub

3131 34th St, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Twice Fried Fries$3.00
*house ketchup & mayo be purchased for an additional charge*
vegan
Poblano Cheesesteak$10.00
shaved new york strip, roasted poblanos, sauteed onions, mexican cheese blend, garlic ranch
Texas Burger$9.00
*Price includes entree only. Sides may be added for an additional charge.*
6.5 oz akaushi beef patty, shiner bock mustard, caramelized onions, aged cheddar
More about Crafthouse Gastropub
Velvet Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco

2401 GLENNA GOODACRE BLVD, Lubbock

Avg 4.6 (591 reviews)
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lubbock

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chili

Egg Rolls

Wontons

Chips And Salsa

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lubbock to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston