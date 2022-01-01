Lubbock American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lubbock
More about Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
7604 Milwaukee Ave, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.50
|Smothered Beef Patties
|$12.00
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$14.50
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
PIZZA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5510 4th Street, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Flippers Tavern
Flippers Tavern
1406 Ave Q, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Philthy Whizard
|$12.00
Grilled ribeye from Raider Red Meats, sauteed peppers & onions, & 90 schillings queso
|Take Banh Mi
|$12.00
Flippers' very own coconut green Thai curry brat produced by Hale Meats, topped with pickled veggies, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, house-made basil mayo, and sriracha on a French roll.
|Hot Totty
|$12.00
Our green chile bratwurst topped with tater-tots, house green chile stew, smoked gouda, sour cream, onion crispies, & Flammin’ Hot Cheeto dust
More about Something Different Grill
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Something Different Grill
4317 50th Street, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$9.49
Fresh Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg, bacon and Monterey jack cheese.
|Create Your Own Classic
|$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
|Chicken Fried Steak Spud
|$9.59
Hand breaded steak fritter, butter, white gravy and cheese.
More about Crafthouse Gastropub
Crafthouse Gastropub
3131 34th St, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Twice Fried Fries
|$3.00
*house ketchup & mayo be purchased for an additional charge*
vegan
|Poblano Cheesesteak
|$10.00
shaved new york strip, roasted poblanos, sauteed onions, mexican cheese blend, garlic ranch
|Texas Burger
|$9.00
*Price includes entree only. Sides may be added for an additional charge.*
6.5 oz akaushi beef patty, shiner bock mustard, caramelized onions, aged cheddar