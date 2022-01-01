Lubbock seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Lubbock
More about Something Different Grill
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Something Different Grill
4317 50th Street, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$9.49
Fresh Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg, bacon and Monterey jack cheese.
|Create Your Own Classic
|$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
|Chicken Fried Steak Spud
|$9.59
Hand breaded steak fritter, butter, white gravy and cheese.
More about River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
406 Ave Q, Lubbock
|Popular items
|Regular Catfish Dinner
|$9.99
5 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff
|Chicken Bit Dinner
|$9.49
5 hand-breaded tenders, fries, gravy, 2 puffs, coleslaw
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$8.99
hand-breaded cutlet topped with cream gravy, fries, side salad, puff