Lubbock seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Lubbock

Something Different Grill image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Something Different Grill

4317 50th Street, Lubbock

Avg 4.7 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$9.49
Fresh Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg, bacon and Monterey jack cheese.
Create Your Own Classic$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
Chicken Fried Steak Spud$9.59
Hand breaded steak fritter, butter, white gravy and cheese.
More about Something Different Grill
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

River Smith's Chicken & Catfish

406 Ave Q, Lubbock

Avg 4.1 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Catfish Dinner$9.99
5 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff
Chicken Bit Dinner$9.49
5 hand-breaded tenders, fries, gravy, 2 puffs, coleslaw
Chicken Fried Steak$8.99
hand-breaded cutlet topped with cream gravy, fries, side salad, puff
More about River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken image

 

BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken

7604 Milkwakee Ave, ste 400, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken

