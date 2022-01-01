Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Al pastor tacos in
Lubbock
/
Lubbock
/
Al Pastor Tacos
Lubbock restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
La Chaveña
1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Al Pastor Taco
$2.00
More about La Chaveña
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL
10609 Slide Rd Suite #500, Lubbock
No reviews yet
Taco (1) Al Pastor
$3.25
Tacos Al Pastor (3)
$9.50
Three corn or flour tortillas, cilatro & onions
More about ASADA MEXICAN GRILL
