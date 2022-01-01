Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Lubbock

Go
Lubbock restaurants
Toast

Lubbock restaurants that serve bean burritos

La Chaveña image

 

La Chaveña

1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean and Cheese Burrito$2.50
More about La Chaveña
Consumer pic

 

ASADA MEXICAN GRILL

10609 Slide Rd Suite #500, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Bean & Cheese$4.95
More about ASADA MEXICAN GRILL

Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock

Chicken Teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken

Cheese Fries

French Fries

Egg Rolls

Chicken Fajitas

Pies

Fajitas

Map

More near Lubbock to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston