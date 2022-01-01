Brisket in Lubbock
Roll'N Bros Food Truck
4414 56th Street, Lubbock
|Brisket Queso Fries
|$11.99
Fries with queso blanco, smoked seasoned brisket, tomatoes, green chili sauce, topped with shredded cheese, and creamy jalapeño sauce.
|Brisket Taco
|$8.99
Seasoned Brisket, with lettuce, cilantro tomato, Shredded cheese, and a side of creamy jalapeno or salsa.
