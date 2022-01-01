Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lubbock

Lubbock restaurants
Lubbock restaurants that serve brisket

Roll'N Bros Food Truck

4414 56th Street, Lubbock

Brisket Queso Fries$11.99
Fries with queso blanco, smoked seasoned brisket, tomatoes, green chili sauce, topped with shredded cheese, and creamy jalapeño sauce.
Brisket Taco$8.99
Seasoned Brisket, with lettuce, cilantro tomato, Shredded cheese, and a side of creamy jalapeno or salsa.
More about Roll'N Bros Food Truck
Plain Jane's Fried Pies

3407 98th suite 600, LUBBOCK

Barbeque Brisket Fried Pie$6.00
More about Plain Jane's Fried Pies

