Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lubbock

Go
Lubbock restaurants
Toast

Lubbock restaurants that serve burritos

La Chaveña image

 

La Chaveña

1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Burrito$4.00
Asada Burrito$5.00
Burrito with lettuce and tomato and sour cream on the side
Picadillo Burrito$3.00
More about La Chaveña
Consumer pic

 

ASADA MEXICAN GRILL

10609 Slide Rd Suite #500, Lubbock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito de Carne Asada$9.75
Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco
Burritos de Pollo$9.00
Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco
More about ASADA MEXICAN GRILL
Costa Vida - Lubbock image

 

Costa Vida - Lubbock

4410 114th St., Lubbock

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Lubbock

Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock

Wontons

Egg Rolls

Gumbo

Steak Fajitas

Tortas

Chocolate Cake

Green Beans

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Lubbock to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston