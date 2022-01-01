Burritos in Lubbock
Lubbock restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Chaveña
La Chaveña
1519 34th st Unit B, Lubbock
|Build Your Own Burrito
|$4.00
|Asada Burrito
|$5.00
Burrito with lettuce and tomato and sour cream on the side
|Picadillo Burrito
|$3.00
More about ASADA MEXICAN GRILL
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL
10609 Slide Rd Suite #500, Lubbock
|Burrito de Carne Asada
|$9.75
Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco
|Burritos de Pollo
|$9.00
Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco