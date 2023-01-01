Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Lubbock

Go
Lubbock restaurants
Toast

Lubbock restaurants that serve cannolis

Main pic

 

One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th

4320 50th Street, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$5.50
More about One Guy From Italy - One Guy 50th
Consumer pic

 

One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue

1101 University Avenue, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$5.50
More about One Guy from Italy University - 1101 University Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Lubbock

Chicken Fried Steaks

Fajitas

Green Beans

Boba Tea

Pies

Buffalo Wings

Meat Calzones

Steamed Rice

Map

More near Lubbock to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (406 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston